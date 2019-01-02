News

Must check: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s adorable family photos

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, are undoubtedly one of the cutest and most adorable couples of B-town. The chemistry between them is evident in their latest pictures, which will surely make you fall in love with them.

The lovebirds ringed in the New Year along with Ranbir’s family, including Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Ridhimma Kapoor. And now, their adorable family pictures are ruling social media and are being loved and appreciated by their fans.

Sharing a family photo from the celebration, which also features Alia, Neetu took to social media to pen down a heartfelt note. Her note hints that her husband and veteran actor is suffering from cancer. It’s heart-warming to see how Alia always stands by her beau during his tough times. She certainly sets relationship goals.


Neetu’s caption read, ‘Happy 2019 ? no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health.

Take a look at the pictures below.
past seven days