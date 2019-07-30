News

Must Check: Ankita Lokhande shares cute photos from her childhood days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She came into limelight after playing the role of Archana in the show, Pavitra Rishta. This year, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She earned applaud for her portrayal of Jhalkari Bai in the film.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by sharing her pictures and videos on a regular basis. Going by her latest posts, it seems nostalgia has hit Ankita. She has shared some cute and sweet moments from her childhood days. From being a little to kid to some family moments with cousins, the actress has given us a glimpse of how her childhood looked like.

Ankita started sharing the series of pictures with a lovely note. She wrote, “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a time we grew side by side…our roots will always be tangled.”

Check out her pictures right here.

ankit1

 

ankit2

 

 

ankit3

 

 

ankit4 (1)

 

Tags > Ankita Lokhande, childhood days, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

