Must Check: Fan clubs share Suhana Khan's short film poster

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is one of the most followed celebrity kids. She has a huge fan following, and she is already a star on social media. She is known for her stylish looks, and she never fails to treat her followers with her pictures.



The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is already an actor in the making. While there's still time for this star kid to plunge into the film world, Suhana was an active part of theatre during her academic days at Ardingly College in the UK. Not just theatre, but Suhana has also been a part of film projects headed by her friends. Naturally, Suhana has picked up acting roles in these projects and one such short film of Suhana will be out soon. Turns out, Suhana's fan clubs have shared the star kid's short film poster which has been made by one of her classmates. The short film is titled The Grey Part of Blue and features Suhana as the female lead on one of the posters. In a water-colour like poster, Suhana can be seen smiling.



