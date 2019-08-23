Must Check: Farah Khan shares a funny video of her kids

MUMBAI: Director-producer Farah Khan, who is known for films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, has shared an adorable video of her triplets.



She has been quite active on social media with regular updates about the trio - daughters Diva and Anya and son Czar. The celebrity mom is quite hilarious when it comes to sharing her motherhood experiences. Mocking her own kids, the funny director posted a video of her kids lip-syncing Manwa Laage, a romantic number from her directorial Happy New Year, calling it the worst lip-sync ever.



In the video, we can see Farah's two daughters Diva and Anya and son Czar lip-syncing the song 'Manwa Laage' and the choreographer captioned the video as "WORST Lip Sync EVER my kids singing ( ???) #manwalaage frm #hny .. 6 yrs ago.. #clearlynotinterested . @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani



Take a look below: