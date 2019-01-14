Must check: Farhan Akhtar’s romantic caption for

News

14 Jan 2019 08:29 PM

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar is head over heels in love with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, and his latest picture accompanied by a love-filled caption is proof of it.

The filmmaker took to social media and shared a picture of himself and Shibani. In the photo, both of them can be seen in a swimming pool. While Farhan is carefully holding Shibani in his arm, the latter has put her hands around him for support. One cannot miss their affectionate smiles while they look at the lens.

Farhan’s love-filled note for Shibani read, ‘As long as I have you... As long as you are... I’ll never be lost... Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads.’

Take a look at the post below.

Super romantic, isn’t it?

