Must Check: Mouni Roy is fully pumped up as she gets ready for her rehearsals

MUMBAI: Film and television actress Mouni Roy has been winning hearts with her acting chops and style statements. She has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. After working in television world for many years, she stepped into the world of cinema. She made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and since then there has been no looking back.



Mouni has a huge fan following on social media and she likes to keep them updated by frequently posting her pictures and videos. Recently, Mouni has shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle which will send her fans into a frenzy. In the picture, she can be seen wearing an all - black outfit, looking stunning.



The actress, who has currently three movies lined up including Brahmastra, Made in China and Mogul, has also mentioned about getting ready for some rehearsal in the picture.



Take a look below: