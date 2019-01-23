Must check: Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar's beautiful Haldi and Mehendi ceremony pictures!

MUMBAI: Prateik Babbar is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow today. But before the big day, the pictures from their combined Haldi ceremony and Mehendi function hit the internet.

The bride-to-be shared videos from their Mehendi ceremony on their Instagram story, while many fan clubs posted images of Sanya and Prateik from the pre-wedding festivals. Sanya was dressed in a yellow outfit and accessorized her hair with flowers, while Prateik was dressed in a kurta pajama and a green stole. The couple beamed and laughed as they participated in the ceremonies with their relatives and guests.

The duo got engaged in January 2018, and the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor announced his engagement on social media. Prateik and Sanya have known each other for eight years and the actor proposed in 2017. Prateik is the son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. Actors Arya and Juhi Babbar (born to Nadira and Raj Babbar) are his half-siblings. Prateik recently opened about his battle with drug abuse.