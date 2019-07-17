News

Must Check: Sayantika Banerjee’s INTERESTING World Emoji Day post

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 06:38 PM

MUMBAI: Popular Bengali film actress Sayantika Banerjee, who has acted in films like Bagh Bandi Khela, Kelor Kirti, and Hangover to name a few, is also one of the fittest celebrities. She often shares her workout videos on social media and gives fitness goals to her fans.

The Tollywood actress is an active social media user. Her latest Instagram post is an interesting one. Today, she took to her page and shared a collage of her pictures wherein she can be seen imitating different emojis.

Sayantika captioned her post as, 'Now I have my own Personalized emojis... #worldemojiday #emoticons #delighted #energised #happy.'

And we must say that she nailed the expressions. Check out her post here, and share your thoughts on the same.

Tags > World Emoji Day, Sayantika Banerjee, Bagh Bandi Khela, Kelor Kirti, Hangover, Personalized emojis,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Star Studded Screening of Disney's The Lion...

Star Studded Screening of Disney's The Lion King
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Itishree Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara

past seven days