Must Check: Sayantika Banerjee’s INTERESTING World Emoji Day post

MUMBAI: Popular Bengali film actress Sayantika Banerjee, who has acted in films like Bagh Bandi Khela, Kelor Kirti, and Hangover to name a few, is also one of the fittest celebrities. She often shares her workout videos on social media and gives fitness goals to her fans.



The Tollywood actress is an active social media user. Her latest Instagram post is an interesting one. Today, she took to her page and shared a collage of her pictures wherein she can be seen imitating different emojis.



Sayantika captioned her post as, 'Now I have my own Personalized emojis... #worldemojiday #emoticons #delighted #energised #happy.'



And we must say that she nailed the expressions. Check out her post here, and share your thoughts on the same.