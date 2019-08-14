Must Watch: Alia Bhatt shares how hard she worked for her debut music video

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Alia Bhatt has a huge fan following and millennials look up to her for inspiration. She has acted in Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway and Student of the Year amongst others. Now, she added a new feather to her hat as she collaborated with the hit music group The Doorbeen to make her music video debut.



She has made her debut in a non-Hindi film music video titled Prada, composed by The Doorbeen boys of 'Lamberghini' fame, Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma. The video was released yesterday, and it has already crossed over five million views on YouTube. The preppy party song features Alia in colourful outfits, looking beautiful as ever. Her killer dance moves have definitely garnered appreciation from fans.



Today, the actress took to her social media page to share a sneak peek from a practice session for the music video. Alia can be seen donning a black t-shirt paired with blue tights and matching shoes as she perfects the dance steps along with two choreographers. The caption of the post reads: “That rehearsal life #ThePradaSong.”



Take a look below: