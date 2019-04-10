News

Must Watch: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's scene from Chhapaak LEAKED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 03:23 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone next will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika is playing the title role of Malti in the upcoming film.

The film stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika. He plays the role of a social activist and Laxmi Agarwal's boyfriend Alok Dixit, the one who also found the Stop Acid Attacks campaign.

Ever since the first look of Deepika was revealed, the curiosity of audience has escalated. And now the first video of the actress filming a scene with Vikrant has hit the web. In the video, they can be seen outside a local shop, and one can clearly notice that Vikrant has put on weight and grown a heavy beard. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Vikrant had shared that his character in Chhapaak required him to put on weight.   

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Deepikapadukone looks for chapaak movie #chapaak @deepikapadukone @deepikapadukonef.c Love Life #deepikapadukonef.c @thelaxmiagarwal #chhapaakmovie #chhapaak #deepikapadukone #birthdaygirldeepikapadukone #perfectbride #ladkiwale @deepveerkishadi #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #shadi #deepikaveershadi#notashamed @deepikapadukone @pinkvillafashion @deepikapadukoneefp #adorable #beautiful #style #sunshine #best #acteress #queee #unvers#amazing #fabulous #fantastic #queenofbollywood @shradhakapoor @[email protected] @[email protected] @[email protected]_deepikafanclub @[email protected] @deepikaslays @akshaykumar @kartikaaryan @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @saifalikhan_pataudi @saifalikhanfc @ranveeriansfc @[email protected] @rakulpreet @[email protected]_arabfc @[email protected] @[email protected]_fan_page @[email protected] #forbes #perfectbride #ladkiwale @deepveerkishadi #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #shadi #deepikaveershadi#notashamed @[email protected] @[email protected] @[email protected]_deepikafanclub @[email protected] @deepikaslays. @ranbir_love_deepikamiss you pls Come back @ranbir_love_deepika #dpworldqueen #gorgeous #stunning #adorable #beautiful #style #sunshine #best #acteress #queee #unvers#amazing #fabulous #fantastic #queenofbollywood @shradhakapoor @[email protected] @[email protected] @[email protected]_deepikafanclub @deepikaslayxx @deepikaslays @akshaykumar @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @rakulpreet @[email protected]_arabfc @deepikascupcakes

A post shared by deepikapadukonef.c queen (@deepikapadukonef.c) on

Chhapaak is scheduled to release on 10 January 2020.

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak, acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, Malti, Vikrant Massey, Alok Dixit, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Apr 2019 02:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Anita Hassnandani and Krishna Mukherjee to play mother-daughter on television again
Anita Hassnandani and Krishna Mukherjee to play... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Apr 2019 07:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jennifer wants Gurucharan to get married in 2019
Jennifer wants Gurucharan to get married in 2019 | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra

past seven days