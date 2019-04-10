Must Watch: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's scene from Chhapaak LEAKED

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone next will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika is playing the title role of Malti in the upcoming film.

The film stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika. He plays the role of a social activist and Laxmi Agarwal's boyfriend Alok Dixit, the one who also found the Stop Acid Attacks campaign.

Ever since the first look of Deepika was revealed, the curiosity of audience has escalated. And now the first video of the actress filming a scene with Vikrant has hit the web. In the video, they can be seen outside a local shop, and one can clearly notice that Vikrant has put on weight and grown a heavy beard. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Vikrant had shared that his character in Chhapaak required him to put on weight.

Take a look at the video below:

Chhapaak is scheduled to release on 10 January 2020.