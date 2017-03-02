Hot Downloads

Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
02 Mar 2017 07:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
DABH fans would love Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji
DABH fans would love Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Suniel Shetty's father's funeral

Suniel Shetty's father's funeral
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

My assets will be shared equally between son, daughter: Amitabh Bachchan

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 03:50 PM
02 Mar 2017 03:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has always rooted for gender equality, says his assets will be shared equally between his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

Amitabh on Thursday shared a photograph of himself holding a card, which read: "When I die, my assets will be equally shared between my daughter and my son... Gender equality... We are equal."

The 74-year-old thespian, who is married to veteran actress Jaya, captioned the image: "We are equal... And gender equality... The picture says it all."

Amitabh, a United Nations Ambassador for the Girl Child, shared the same image on his official blog and wrote: "The office of the public servants that promote various campaigns are keen for this... And so I do it... Though talking about it and exhibiting its plea is hesitating for me".

His daughter Shweta is married into the industrialist Nanda family and is a mother of two, while his actor son Abhishek, married to Aishwarya Rai, has a daughter.

On the film front, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of the third installment of the "Sarkar" franchise, where he will reprise the role of Subhash Nagre. The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, also stars Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh and Manoj Bajpayee.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, son, daughter, gender equality, Shweta Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top