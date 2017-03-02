My assets will be shared equally between son, daughter: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has always rooted for gender equality, says his assets will be shared equally between his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.



Amitabh on Thursday shared a photograph of himself holding a card, which read: "When I die, my assets will be equally shared between my daughter and my son... Gender equality... We are equal."



The 74-year-old thespian, who is married to veteran actress Jaya, captioned the image: "We are equal... And gender equality... The picture says it all."



Amitabh, a United Nations Ambassador for the Girl Child, shared the same image on his official blog and wrote: "The office of the public servants that promote various campaigns are keen for this... And so I do it... Though talking about it and exhibiting its plea is hesitating for me".



His daughter Shweta is married into the industrialist Nanda family and is a mother of two, while his actor son Abhishek, married to Aishwarya Rai, has a daughter.



On the film front, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of the third installment of the "Sarkar" franchise, where he will reprise the role of Subhash Nagre. The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, also stars Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh and Manoj Bajpayee.

(Source: IANS)