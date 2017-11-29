My biggest gurus are my kids, says Kajol

Actress Kajol, a mother of two, says her children are her biggest gurus.

"I've been learning from my kids ever since I was pregnant. I have learned a lot from my kids. My biggest gurus are my kids. I learn something new from them every day," Kajol, who was present on Tuesday at an event here for Lifebuoy's Help A Child Reach 5 campaign.

"Sometimes, there are words which I don't understand when they are talking, so they tell me the meaning with a lot of patience and ease. Sometimes, it's their habits or outlook which I learn from. The most important thing I've learned from my kids is patience," Kajol added.

She said, she uses love and little threats when trying to make her children pick up a habit. But giving them knowledge is the right way.

"The most important thing is that I believe when teaching a child, whatever it might be, you need to tell the reason behind it because every child asks the same thing, 'Mom, why?'

"So, we can impart as much knowledge (to them) as possible. Make them understand the importance of its necessity and its benefits and keep doing it repeatedly. I am sure it will remain in their minds and form a habit."

Asked how does she and her husband Ajay Devgn react to being caught doing something wrong by their children, she said: "If I am wrong and they catch it, then I apologise and rectify it.

"Ajay is perfect. He never makes any mistakes (laughs). He has OCD (Obsessive-compulsive disorder) when it comes to cleanliness. He keeps washing his hands over and over again. He is very conscious about it and keeps telling us to keep things clean."