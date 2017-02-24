Hot Downloads

My comeback should make the audience happy: Sushmita Sen

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2017 11:29 AM
24 Feb 2017 11:29 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Sushmita Sen who has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, says her comeback to films should make the audiences happy.

At the launch of 145 All Day Cafe and Bar here, Sushmita said: "I have been saying this for quite a long time... When I will be back on big screen, the audiences should be happy. They should say, 'Now that's called a comeback and we really like her'.

"So, fingers crossed. This year, we should make that happen."

The former Miss Universe judged the Miss Universe pageant held in Manila earlier this year.

Sharing her experience, she said: "It was a fantastic experience. After 23 years, it was feeling of going back to the roots. Being a judge of Miss Universe pageant was an exemplary experience and I am very proud of the fact that they had an Indian judge."

Asked about her beauty secret, the 41-year-old Sushmita said: "I think people give too much importance to the age factor. Ageing isn't a new thing and everybody has to go through it at some point of time. I want to age gracefully and enjoy the process."

Sushmita made her last big screen appearance in a Bengali film "Nirbaak".

(Source: IANS)

