My competition is with Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul: Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher, gearing up for his 512th film "Baa Baa Black Sheep", says he feels it is just the beginning for him, and that he competes with performers of the current generation.

Anupam, along with Maniesh Paul and Mika Singh, was spotted on a film set, shooting a club song for their upcoming movie "Baa Baa Black Sheep" on Tuesday.

On his acting journey, Anupam said, "This is my 35th year in the film industry and this is my 512th film. My competition is not with actors of my age. I have competition with Varun Dhawan and Manish Paul."

"I think when you don't have fear of failure, you experiment a lot more. I don't want people to call me a legend or thespian. When people call you a thespian, it is your time to pack your bags. I think it's just the beginning for me," he added.

He says shooting for "Baa Baa Black Sheep" has been an enjoyable experience.

"I am very happy that Mika Singh has lent his voice to our film. Maniesh Paul is brilliant in the film and this is a hilarious film. I really had a great time shooting for this film and I hope people will have fun when they watch it," the veteran actor concluded.

Anupam lost 15 kg in the recent past.

When asked about his transformation, he said, "I had never lost weight earlier, but for this film I saw that possibility because it's a double-edged role. One of it is an old comedian father but later Maniesh's character realizes that he is a contract killer. So, I feel that to look visually different, I had to shed some weight... So now, I feel it has worked out very well."

"Baa Baa Black Sheep" is the story of an honest common man (Anupam) and his son (Maniesh).

Releasing on March 9, it is directed by Vishwas Paandya and produced by Anand Swarup Agarwal and Krishna Datla.