My non-filmy background motivates me: Himansh Kohli

Actor Himansh Kohli says his non-filmy background is what motivates him to work hard onscreen.



"When I was trying really hard to get into acting it never happened, but once I had let it go and pursued a different profession, that's when acting knocked on my door," Himansh told IANS in an email interview.



"This time by itself, maybe destiny had some other plans for me. I do come from a non-filmy background and that's what keeps me motivated because I know nobody's going to do anything for me so, I'll have to push myself now and then and break the chain.



"I'm truly inspired by (actors) Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, as they did the same when they had nobody to support or push them either," he added.



Himansh, who started his career as a radio jockey, made his debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film "Yaariyan". He was last seen in "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", which released in March.



While Himansh has mainly played chocolate boy characters till now, he says that his forthcoming projects will break the image.



"I have played chocolate boy characters as of now. My directors felt that I'm a perfect choice for boy-next door roles and I can easily fit in that category. But, there are different characters played by me for my other films which are slated for the year and I'm sure they will break the chain," he said.



Himansh is now gearing up for his next film, "Sweetiee Weds NRI", in which he has been paired with actress Zoya Afroz.



"I was quite impressed by the script (of ‘Sweetiee Weds NRI') so, it just grabbed me on my very first narration. It a fun, light-hearted family entertainer with a massive line-up of some amazing chart numbers to back us out," Himansh said.



"Shooting with Zoya was so far the best experience. Work becomes so much easy and joyful when you have passionate and fun loving people around you. She's a powerhouse of talent and energy both," he added.



Directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala, "Sweetiee Weds NRI" is slated to release on June 2.

