Hot Downloads

Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Vin Rana
Vin Rana

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's...

In pics: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's white wedding!
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Smriti Khanna looks heavenly during her wedding!

Smriti Khanna looks heavenly during her wedding!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

My opinion will not solve Padmavati issue: Anurag Kashyap

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Dec 2017 07:25 PM
02 Dec 2017 07:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, who is vocal about the right to freedom of speech and expression, says his opinion will not provide a solution to the problems faced by the team of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mukkabaaz on Friday, he was asked about his opinion on Padmavati, which is being slammed for "distorting historical facts" about the Rajput queen.

"My opinion will not solve the issue. I do not think anything about this issue. In fact, I wonder why the media is thinking about it," Anurag told IANS here.

"I think media is the most irresponsible community right now. Why are they asking the same question to all of us and collecting our opinion on the same? Has it solved the issue? In a way, constant talk on the topic is creating more fear in our mind.

"Fear is something those groups (referring to Karni Sena and others) are trying to create. By asking the question, media did not solve the issue but paid attention to some regional groups. They are taking advantage of it," he added.

As a filmmaker, the Udta Punjab co-producer has often locked horns with the Central Board of Film Certification.

Should Padmavati be shown to the Karni Sena to resolve the issue?

Anurag said: "I am not the one to think about it. But consistently talking about the issue, created an atmosphere of fear."

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Anurag Kashyap, Padmavati issue, opinion, solve, Sanjay Leela Bhansali,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top