News

My parents want me to date 'susheel ladka': Sonakshi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 05:30 PM

MUMBAI : Actress Sonakshi Sinha's parents want her to date a "susheel ladka", and she says it is hard to find someone like that in Bollywood.

Asked for her views of dating someone in the industry, Sonakshi said: "My parents want me to date a 'susheel ladka' and no one from the Bollywood film industry is like that."

Sonakshi, daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, went on to reveal that she was in a relationship with someone from the industry.

"I have dated a celebrity and the world doesn't know," she said, without divulging details about her romantic liaison.

"If my boyfriend cheats on me, he won't live to see the next day," she added.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Sonakshi's upcoming film "Khandaani Shafakhana" depicts the story of a young girl who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic in Punjab. The film is slated for release on August 2.

Talking about working with Shilpi, the actress said: "Women directors come with a kind of sensibility and sensitivity that male directors do not have."

The actress opened up on an episode of show "By Invite Only".

(SOURCE :IANS)

 

Tags > My parents want, date susheel ladka, Sonakshi Sinha, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Saaho' release...
  • Kangana[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Media-celeb equation...
  • Mishti's Day Out With Kids![field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mishti's Day Out...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mission Mangal'...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Mission Mangal...
  • Rajasthan government declares 'Super 30' tax-free[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rajasthan government...

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Jul 2019 03:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made him choose Bahu Begum
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat

past seven days