My scenes in 'Rangoon' were cut: Kangana Ranaut

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut says she felt shattered when a few of her important scenes were edited by the makers of her forthcoming film "Rangoon".



Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, "Rangoon", also starring Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, released on Friday. It is set during World War II.



"I never thought people would appreciate my performance as many of my scenes were cut. They were important for my graph," Kangana said in a statement.



"When I came to know that a lot of my scenes were cut, my hopes were shattered. I thought people would just find my work average. But in spite of that people like it so much so I'm very happy," she added.



Earlier, it was revealed that Kangana's character in the film is loosely based on actress-stuntwoman Fearless Nadia.



However, in an interview with IANS, Kangana said: "I think there is some legal hassle around that. First of all, we cannot comment on a matter when it's already in the court, but we can assure you that it (my character) is not based on any living or dead person."

