My web series has scale greater than any Hindi film: Kabir Khan

11 Apr 2017 06:45 PM
11 Apr 2017 06:45 PM

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, known for movies like "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", is elated to foray into the digital space with a web-series based on Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses Indian National Army. He says its scale and reach will be beyond any Hindi entertainer.

Being made under the working title "The Forgotten Army", the series is scheduled to start production by 2017 end, and it will go live as an Amazon Prime Video India Original.

"The Forgotten Army" is a war epic which will touch upon several stories, including the contribution of women in the Indian National Army.

"I am excited to make this truly international series which has a scale and reach far greater than any Hindi film," Kabir said in a statement.

"These are super exciting times for any content creator in India and I am elated to make my debut in the digital space with Amazon Prime Video's India Original," he added.

"Amazon Prime Video provides greater access to reach new and vast Indian audiences. They are also bringing in global talent and knowledge to collaborate with Indian scriptwriters and content creators to further hone their skills and know-how.

Talking about the association, Roy Price, Head of Global Content, Prime Video, said: "We had made a commitment to our Indian customers to deliver high-quality, binge-worthy shows that they will love to watch, and our association with Kabir Khan greatly reinforces our commitment towards this promise."

(Source: IANS)

