Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karan Johar
Karan Johar

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil calls off wedding

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2017 01:25 PM
22 Feb 2017 01:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam

South superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni and his fiancé Shriya Bhpal have apparently called off his upcoming destination wedding, a news report has stated.

The pair, who got engaged last year, was set for a grand wedding in Italy in May. But their nuptials have been canceled, with the two calling it quits, the report added. 

Akhil, who debuted in Tollywood in 2015, was dating Shriya, a Hyderbad-based fashion designer, for a couple of years before they decided to make their relationship official. The couple, who apparently met at an event, was supposed to host a lavish fare for over 700 people in Rome, which was touted as the wedding of the year. In fact, Shriya and her family had attended Akhil's brother Naga Chaitanya's engagement to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It’s being reported that the tickets of the immediate family and guests have been canceled.  “Messages went out last Saturday to guests to cancel their programme. No reason was given. Those who were about to book tickets were advised not to go ahead. Even the tickets booked by both families have been cancelled. It was a last minute decision. All was well until last week," added a source close to the news site. 

According to reports, post the fallout, Nagarajuna and Shriya’s grandfather and business tycoon GVK Reddy allegedly tried to solve the issue, but the couple was not ready to take the next step, the site stated further.

