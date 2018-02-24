'Namastey England' gets its release date

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Namastey England' is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7.



Arjun on Friday tweeted: "Me and Parineeti are back. Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England December 7, 2018. 'Namaste England'."



Parineeti wrote: "It. Is. Here. December 7, 2018."

Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, "Namaste England" is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param, and their love story across the landscapes of India's Punjab to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London, said a statement from the makers.



The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.