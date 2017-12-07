Hot Downloads

Nargis Fakhri finalised to pair opposite Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz

By Vinay MR Mishra
07 Dec 2017 07:15 PM
Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi didn’t do great at the box office; however, his dates are still chock-a-block. Sanju Baba will soon be donning the avatar of a retired army doctor in his upcoming film Torbaaz.

While the news is already out that Dutt will be playing the protagonist, there has been speculations about the female lead. There were speculations in the media that TV actress Ankita Lokhande will make her big movie debut with the film. Later it was also reported that Chitrangda Singh will play the female protagonist. However, the makers couldn’t finalize the leading lady which also led to the extent of the film getting postponed.

The latest we have heard that the makers have finally found their leading lady. As per the information we have dug, the hot bombshell Nargis Fakhri will be paired opposite Sanjay Dutt. Nargis, who was rumored to have run out of the country amidst the promotions of her film Houseful 3, is back to the showbiz game.

A credible insider confirmed the news with us. According to our source, Nargis would be playing Dutt’s dead wife’s friend. Her character will play a key role in the film. It willhelp Dutt’s character in his voyage. 

With the leading lady finalized now, the shoot of the film will go on floor by 10 December. The cast and crew will fly down to Kyrgyzstan to commence the shooting.

The heavy budgeted film is based on the background of child bombers in Afghanistan. The movie is directed by Girish Malik, who is best known for National Award winning film Jal. Apart from Sanjay and Nargis, the film stars Afghanistani-Canadian actor Humayoon Shams Khan. The hot Afghani lad will be playing a major role in the storyline.

Meanwhile, Nargis’s short sabbatical has come to a conclusion.  The lady was last seen in Banjo (2016) and now will be making a comeback with a bang. 

