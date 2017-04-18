Hot Downloads

Nasir Saab the only man I ever loved: Asha Parekh

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2017 01:30 PM
18 Apr 2017 01:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh says the late filmmaker Nasir Hussain was the only man she ever loved.

For years, the entertainment business has known of the celebrated actress' long-standing relationship with Hussain who not only introduced her in "Dil Deke Dekho" in 1959, they went on to collaborate on seven feature films, all superhits including "Teesri Manzil" and "Caravan".

They also a shared a personal relationship that has come to light in Asha Parekh's new autobiography "The Hit Girl".

On the need to speak out about the love of her life, the actress said: "Yes, Nasir Saab was the only man I ever loved. It would've been worthless to write an autobiography if I didn't write about the people who mattered in my life."

She credits her co-author for putting that part of her life. "My co-author Khalid Mohamed handled the whole episode so discreetly and gracefully."

Asha Parekh reveals that she never got married as she never wanted to take Hussain away from his family.

"I was never a homebreaker. There was never any ill will between me and Nasir Saab's family. In fact, I was so happy to see Nusrat (Hussain's daughter) and Imran Khan (grandson) at my book launch. I feel I've lived my life decently and without hurting anyone."

(Source: IANS)

Asha Parekh, Nasir Saab, Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Imran Khan

