Nation bids adieu to red sari-clad beautiful Sridevi

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2018 03:29 PM

Mumbai: After having an illustrious career spanning over four decades, it’s hard to say goodbye to Sridevi. We still cannot believe it that the reigning queen is no more with us and our hands tremble writing about her demise.

Her comeback to Bollywood with English Vinglish and her last superhit film, Mom filled us with joy as we could not wait to have more of her on the Silver screen and write more in appreciation of her acting skills. But today, with heavy hearts, we bid her adieu to a better birth.

Today, as Sridevi is being taken for cremation ceremony, the Bollywood industry and thousands of her fans have come together to pay their last respects to the ‘Chandni’ of the entertainment world.

Mortal remains of Sridevi have been wrapped in tricolour and is being cremated with state honours. While the cortege has been moving towards Seva Samaj crematorium in Juhu for solemnizing her death with a powerful gesture of grief at 3:30 pm, above is the last picture of her being taken for the cremation.

RIP Sridevi.  

