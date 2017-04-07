National Award well deserved for 'Shivaay': Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, whose production and directorial venture "Shivaay" has got the National Film Award for Best Visual Effects, says the decision is not surprising.

After winning the award, Ajay said in a statement: "I feel delighted that the prestigious 64th National Award for Best Visual Effects has been awarded to our very own Naveen Paul of NYVFXWALA for our film 'Shivaay'.

"Many congratulations to Naveen and the entire team. I am thankful to the honourable jury but I have to say that I am not at all surprised by their decision. This indeed is a well deserved win."

The film released on Diwali last year alongside Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

