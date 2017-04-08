National Film Awards biased: Murugadoss

A day after 64th National Film Awards were announced, filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss on Saturday called them "biased" due to what he said was the partiality of those in the jury.

"National Awards. I can clearly witness the influence and partiality of people in jury. It's biased," Murugadoss tweeted.

The question of partiality and bias became a topic of debate after Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor award for "Rustom", snubbing potential winners such as Aamir Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dulquer Salmaan among others.

A section of the public on social media came down heavily on Akshay's win.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan was the head of the jury of National Film Awards.

Akshay and Priyadarshan have worked together in multiple projects.

(Source: IANS)