Navya Naveli's response to an old photo of pregnant Shweta Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan will melt your heart

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and followed star kids is Navya Naveli Nanda. Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, she is known for her fashion and style statements. The pretty star kid is quite active on social media, and her recent comment on her mother’s picture will melt your heart.



Well, the designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla are celebrating 33 years of their journey. For this, they have been posting a few throwback pictures from their archives that they designed back in the '90s. And amongst them was Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's photo. Though the mother-daughter photo was bringing out the elegance, it was AKSK's caption that caught our attention. The picture of Shweta was actually shot just four days before delivering Navya Naveli.



While sharing the picture on their Instagram handle, he wrote, "1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! They dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride’s fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother’s saree."



"This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda,” added the designer duo. After the pictures were shared on Instagram, Shweta tagged her daughter Navya Naveli, to which she replied, "OMG!"



Take a look below: