Nawazuddin apologises, withdraws memoir amid accusations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s memoir ‘An Ordinary Life’ has created a storm ever since some excerpts from the book were released, especially the ones that talk about Nawaz’s old flames, Niharika Singh and Sunita Rajwar. Post which, both the ladies have come forward rubbishing the claims Nawaz has made in the book.

The 43 year old took to Twitter in the wake of the controversy surrounding his autobiography, co-written by Rituparna Chatterjee , in which he detailed the relationships and flings with former Miss India Niharika Singh and actor Sunita Rajwar.

“I m apologising 2 every1 who’s sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife. I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book,” he tweeted. This also comes after Mid-day reported that a complaint has been registered with the National Commission for Women against Nawaz for outraging the modesty of Niharika Singh.

I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 30, 2017

Excerpts from the book started doing the rounds on 23 October and Niharika later issued a statement a day later slamming Nawaz for “exploiting and disrespecting a woman in order to sell his autobiography.”

Actor Sunita Rajwar took to Facebook to blast the actor for spreading lies and claiming that she dumped him for his “poor status.”

In her statement Rajwar claimed, “I did not dump you for your poor status but for your poor thinking.” She further said that she was poorer than the actor at that timeand their relationship did go on beyond a play which they worked in together.