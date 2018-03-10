Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘DISGUSTS’ the media

Mumbai: As scribes, our primary job is to bring the best of the industry insights to our viewers. But respecting the ethics, it is also very important not to base our reports on assumptions.

There have been various instances in the past where the media has been accused of stepping beyond their boundaries and today, we came across yet another post by the unconventional Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his social media account.

The media has speculated in the recent past that Nawazuddin has been spying on his wife and they have been pressing this issue questioning his intention behind this act. While Nawazuddin chose to maintain his dignity till now, the man was once again questioned about the issue when he was spotted in his daughter’s school.

The actor took it to his Instagram and Twitter handle to disgust on the accusations of following his wife and spying on her.

Have a look at the tweet..

Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition.

To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust pic.twitter.com/APPaEK373q — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 10, 2018

All we can say is, being a public figure comes with its own set of pros and cons!