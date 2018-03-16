Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Need a good script to be cast with Kajol, says Ajay Devgn

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2018 02:30 PM

Mumbai:Actor Ajay Devgn says it would need a good script to cast him and his actress wife Kajol in a film.

Ajay and Kajol have previously starred in films like IshqRaju ChachaPyaar To Hona Hi Tha and U Me Aur Hum

Asked when would they be seen together again on screen, Ajay told IANS, "It depends. Whenever we find a great script. It's not very easy to cast both of us in a film. You need a good script."

Ajay got married to Kajol in 1999. The couple have two children - daughter Nysa, 15 and son Yug, 8. 

What do you think of Ajay Devgn?

Talking about balancing work and personal life, he said, "I try and balance my work very well. I spend a lot of time with my children. Sometimes it happens that you are stuck but most of the time I see to it that I spend time. I keep going to Singapore to spend time with my daughter Nysa and here also I do not work more than eight hours and not on Sundays."

On the acting front, Ajay's latest film Raid, based on a true story about money laundering, releasing today (16 March). Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film also stars Ileana D'Cruz.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ishq, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Rajkumar Gupta, U Me Aur Hum, RAID,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Grand Premiere of &TV's High Fever…...

Grand Premiere of &TV's High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal

Heyy Baby

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Karan Suchak
Karan Suchak
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days