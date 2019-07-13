News

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao join Ayushmann Khurrana for THIS film

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Aanand L Rai’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan became one of the most-watched films of the year when it released. It features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and deals with erectile dysfunctionality. Recently, it was announced that the film will have a sequel. It was announced with a teaser. The sequel deals with a homosexual love story. Now, joining Ayushmann in the film are none other than Badhaai Ho actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

A source close to the development shared with Pinkvilla, "Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who played the lead roles in Badhaai Ho, will be seen reuniting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Their chemistry and comic timing in Badhaai Ho made them a household name and the makers wish to replicate the same magic in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan sequel. Ayushmann too shares a warm camaraderie with the duo. The makers are yet to zero in on the second actor opposite Ayushmann in the movie."

The film rolls soon as it is expected to release early next year.

Are you excited to see the trio reunite on big screen? Hit the comment section below. 

past seven days