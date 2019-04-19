Neena Gupta asked Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar for THIS favour but they turned down

MUMBAI: Neena Gupta, who earned accolades for her role of a middle-aged pregnant woman in the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, discouraged her daughter, Masaba Gupta, to join Bollywood.



Yes, Masaba actually wanted to pursue acting as her career, but she has now established herself as a fashion designer and has many stores all over the globe.



In an exclusive interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress herself revealed how she did not let her daughter join the industry, and to make sure it does not happen, she had also requested Bollywood star Shah Rukh and director Karan Johar to convince her daughter to let go off her dreams.



The veteran actress had bumped into the duo during a flight, and had asked them for this favour, but they instead gave her their numbers and asked her to ring them.



So, did Neena Gupta actually call? Yes, she did, but neither of them had attended her call.



Before Neena, the whole matter was already shared with Rajeev Masand by one of the duo, which surprised her, and the actress jokingly said, “Yeah so mean, cheap kinda people they are. They gave me there number and phir phone he nahi uthate the.”



Now, what made Neena Gupta stop her daughter from joining Bollywood? She explained, “I told her if you want to be an actor then you go abroad. Because tumhara jis tarah ka shakal hai aur body hai, tumhe yahan Indian mileu mein bohot kum role milenge, even if you become a good actor. So, tumko woh heroine nahi milegi. Hema Malini nahi banoge, Alia (Bhatt) nahi banoge.”