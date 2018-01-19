Neha Dhupia claims to know the film fraternity better than many

Actress, model and host Neha Dhupia believes that she knows the film industry better than many others out there as she is "pretty much" friends with everyone.



The actress is excited to host "BFFs With Vogue". The show will premiere on Colors Infinity on Saturday.



"I am excited about it. The thing is that I know the industry better than a lot of people and I am friends with pretty much everyone," Neha shared.



"I feel I am the kind of person who comes with a lot of wit and warmth and I am going to try and bring that to the show," she added.



Neha started her Bollywood innings with "Qayamat: City Under Threat" in 2003. Since then, she has featured in "Julie", "Kyaa Kool Hai Hum", "Chup Chup Ke", "Singh Is Kinng", "Ungli", "Qarib Qarib Singlle" and "Tumhari Sulu". She also hosts and judges TV shows and a radio show.



When asked about her next goal, she said, "I live in the present and definitely have no 10-year plan. The only thing I planned in my life were a couple of relationships that I was in and I thought that 'this is the one. I am going to settle down with him' and that went kaput. So, I have stopped planning my life," she said.