Neha Dhupia opens up on breastfeeding in public

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia, who acted in films like Singh Is Kinng, Dasvidaniya and Dear Friend Hitler, started a campaign about breastfeeding awareness named #FreedomtoFeed.

The actress, who is also known for her association with the reality show Roadies, has been nursing her daughter Mehr from the past eight months which made her realise how several public spaces are not conducive for breastfeeding. Speaking about the same, she told Mid Day, “Once when we were on an outdoor shoot, I had to go behind a tree to feed Mehr. The facility of nursing rooms should be made mandatory in public spaces. Often, mums quit breastfeeding soon after giving birth because they have to go to work. I would feed Mehr on set and fortunately, everyone around was so understanding.”

The actor shared that messages flooded on social media from mothers who are glad that she has brought this up. Neha, who got married to Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in Delhi on 10 May 2018, further added, "The next step is to reach out to fathers and hear their perspective. Eventually, there needs to be a change in mindset that makes women feel free to feed when they want and how they want."