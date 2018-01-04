Neither Karan, nor Priyank, Aditya Seal bags Student Of The Year 2

The second installment of the popular movie Student Of The Year (SOTY) has been highly anticipated thanks to the speculations revolving around the star cast. Earlier, Tiger Shroff was announced as the main male protagonist of the narrative. Meanwhile, there were reports that Ananya Pandey (Chunkey Pandey’s daughter) and Tara Sutaria (a renowned Disney face) were considered for the two primary female characters. But, now TellyChakkar can confirm that Ananya and Tara will indeed be making their big Bollywood debut with SOTY 2.

A little birdie close to this movie has also confirmed their presence. Along with that TellyChakkar has learnt that popular model-turned-actor Aditya Seal who made his debut in Manisha Koirala starrer Ek Choti Si Love Story has apparently signed the deal to play a parallel character in the film joining the stellar cast of SOTY 2.

Earlier there were reports that popular TV Karan Tacker and reality starlet Priyank Sharma were in contention to bag a primary character in the motion picture. However, our insiders reveal to us that Priyank was never even considered for the character and they were all rumors.

On the other hand Aditya Seal who was last seen in Tum Bin II, fitted the bill. Seal has come on board recently, and the film will soon go on floor.

The star cast of the film looks promising and quite ravishing. With stud muffins like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal and beguiling beauties Ananya and Tara, the film is sure to be a craze and rage just like its predecessor.

The motion picture produced by Dharma Productions will be helmed by I Hate Luv Storys fame Punit Malhotra.