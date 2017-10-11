Actor Rajkummar Rao has said he is nervous about romancing the "world's most beautiful woman" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rajkummar, gearing up for the release of "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana", said this during the trailer launch of the film on Tuesday. He also spoke about his other film "Fanney Khan" which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rao was asked about his experience of working with Aishwarya for "Fanney Khan".

"I haven't had the chance to shoot with her but had reading (script) and a few workshops sessions with her. There is a love angle between us (Rao and Aishwarya) which I am looking forward to but I am nervous for it, I will have to romance the world's most beautiful woman."

Rajkummar Rao's "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana", a rom-com directed by Ratnaa Sinha and presented by Vikrant Studios, is based on marriage. The film is scheduled to release on November 10.

Also, in his previous film "Bareilly Ki Barfi", he played the role of 'a perfect bachelor'.

Asked if he is afraid of being typecast as a bachelor, Rao said: "I would love to play a bachelor all my life. I have no issues with being typecast as a bachelor."

Co-star Kriti Kharbanda, who was also seen in "Guest In London", spoke about working with Rajkummar.

"I love this man, he has been an amazing co-star and it was a very satisfying feeling to work with Rajkummar. I couldn't have asked for a better co-star".

Rajkummar was last seen in "Newton" by Amit Masurkar and "Bareilly Ki Barfi' with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon this year.

His future projects include "Fanney Khan" with Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "5 Weddings" directed by Namrata Singh Gujral opposite Nargis Fakhri.

He will also be seen as Subhash Chandra Bose in web series "Bose Dead Or Alive".

