Never read a Chetan Bhagat book: Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been a part of films based on author Chetan Bhagat's novels twice. But he says he never read the books and instead, just followed the vision of his directors to play the characters.



The actor had earlier featured in "2 States" and will next be seen in "Half Girlfriend" -- both based on Bhagat's books.



Arjun told IANS here: "I have never read a Chetan Bhagat book in my life. But yes, I have worked on two films adapted from his novels. I think I never faced any problem on that because none of my directors suggested me to read them and those scripts were pretty substantial for me to understand the character.



"Since in both the films, Chetan was a part of the scripting process, I am sure he kept the essence of the character."



Directed by Mohit Suri, the film revolves around the journey of a man from Bihar who faces difficulty in getting accustomed to urban life and get college admission due to his lack of command over the English language.



Talking about the issue, Arjun said it always happens in real life as people's mind is conditioned in such a manner that we tend to think that knowing English makes a person intelligent and smart.



Intellect, he says, has nothing to do with knowing a language.



"In my daily life, if someone is not comfortable to speak in English, I quickly start speaking in Hindi as I am at ease with both the languages. But judging someone based on that... I don't do that consciously. However, the thought (of the other person not knowing English) crosses our mind for once," said Arjun.



"We develop this mentality where knowing English is mandatory to get work opportunity, and to socialise with urban people... So it's an unsaid thought developed in our subconscious mind," he added.



The actor always wanted to work with Suri, and said "Half Girlfriend" is the right film for both of them to collaborate.



"I think this is a very special film because he has given me arguably the best and toughest role yet. My character Madhav Jha is a selfless man who is preparing himself to do something good for his villagers, especially women.



"You really do not get a chance to play such a character in a love story in the present time. And working with Mohit made me live through the character. I think that is why working with the right director for the right character is important for an actor to grow," said Arjun.



Produced by Ekta Kapoor, "Half Girlfriend", which also features Shraddha Kapoor, is releasing on May 19.



(Source: IANS)