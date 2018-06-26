Home > Movie News > Movie News
Never thought about working with Amrita: Preetika Rao

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2018

MUMBAI: Actress Preetika Rao says she never thought about working with her sister Amrita Rao, who is also an actress.

Asked if she would like to join forces with her sister for a show or film, Preetika told IANS, "That is totally destiny's call. I never thought about it. It will all depend on the concept."

If not acting, what about starting a production house?

"Not at this point. Right now my entire focus is on acting. Acting is time bound. I would like to focus my energy on that. I had worked on two songs though," said Preetika, popular for playing Aaliya in Beintehaa.

She also featured in an episode of the new show Laal Ishq, a series of love stories with a supernatural twist.

 
 
 
