Never thought of becoming an actor: Kriti Sanon

She is just two years old in Bollywood but has already managed to bag four films, including one with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Actress Kriti Sanon, who has been on a roll in Hindi filmdom, however, says she had never thought of becoming an actor.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with "Heropanti", then featured in "Dilwale" starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan and has two films in her kitty -- "Raabta" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi".

Asked how she feels on bagging four films in just two years, Kriti told IANS here: "Of course it feels really great, specially because I am not from (a filmy) family and I don't belong to the industry. I never thought earlier of becoming an actor. It is something which just gradually happened."

The actress said she simply realised that acting was something she wanted to do all her life.

"I am so glad that I did get this opportunity to kick-start my career at the right platform and the audiences and the industry welcomed me really nicely," said Kriti, who was here for the launch of Kiss -- Keep It Stylish Sale -- for her label Ms. Taken.

The 27-year-old feels that she is the "chosen one, who was probably destined to do this".

Before joining Bollywood, Kriti was into modelling; so does she credit her acting career to modelling?

"As an actor no, because it has nothing to do with acting. It helped me face the camera," she said and added: "Before shooting for a film, I faced for an advertisement or face the still camera for photo-shoots, but it (modelling) does groom you as a person.

"Modelling increases your confidence level and sort of improves your personality and the way you carry yourself. You become much more confident," she said.

Kriti stressed that acting is different from modelling. "The kind of skills and efforts go into it (acting), I dont think I can compare it. I really believe if you have that ability to act, only then you can act," she said.

The actress, who made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film "1: Nenokkadine", has a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication.

Kriti said the reason she made a shift to acting was because she was not sure if she was passionate about working as an engineer all her life.

"Acting was something I had never tried; so I never knew that I could do it. When I realised that I was enjoying it so much and I would love to do this all my life, that's how I made the shift," she said.

The actress is now gearing up for the release of Dinesh Vijan's directorial debut "Raabta", a romantic drama. The film also features actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti says the script is very close to her heart. "Every time I rethink about the journey, it just really makes me happy that I am part of that film. It is a very special love story. It's about dreams, destiny and love," she said.