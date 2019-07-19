News

New version of 'O saaki' draws flak

MUMBAI : Some are missing Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's strong vocals, others feel the original is too fresh to be touched. Reactions to the recreated version of "O saki saki" in the upcoming "Batla House" have been mixed so far. The original song was sung by Sukhwinder and Sunidhi forthe 2004 film, "Musafir".

Tulsi Kumar, one of the singers of the new version, says every person is entitled to his or her viewpoint, and she looks at the bright side.

"'O saki saki' is getting an amazing response. The entire packaging of the song (is good). I think Tanishk Bagchi has recreated it beautifully," Tulsi told IANS.

Unveiled on July 15, "O saki saki" from "Batla House" has fetched 31,829,208 views on YouTube till date.

"There are new lyrics and a new composition in the song. Of course, the hook has been retained from the original song. As for criticism, I would say that every person can have a view. A lot of people are giving it a lot of love, looking at the bright side. Some are not liking it but that's their personal choice," she added.

One person who has criticised the new version is actress Koena Mitra, who featured in the original song.

"My song from 'Musafir' -- 'Saaki' -- has been recreated. The combination of Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal and Shekhar are outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess!" Koena wrote.

