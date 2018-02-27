Home > Movie News > Movie News
#NewsKiMaut: Entertainment industry slams media for ‘sensationalizing’ Sridevi’s untimely death

27 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Some say she died of cardiac arrest, some speculate it to be an unplanned murder among many other things. We have lost one of the most celebrated actresses the entertainment industry has ever seen here we have the Indian media making a farce out of it. As the news channels went live with the debates about the situation which may have caused her death, the media forgets that they are evaluating conjectures and not confirmation reports.

A plethora of celebrities from the Bollywood and film fraternity including top journalists took to Twitter to shame the certain media channels to use a death as an opportunity to up their TRP’s and for disrespecting  a moment of grief.

Take a look below:

While there were some seasoned journalists tweeting against the debate...

Here were some Bollywood folks: And some TV celebrites:

what do you think about Sridevi Kapoor?

What is your take on the celeb reactions and the channel debates? Drop in your views in the comment section below!

