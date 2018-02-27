NewsKiMaut: Entertainment industry slams media for ‘sensationalizing’ Sridevi’s untimely death

Mumbai: Some say she died of cardiac arrest, some speculate it to be an unplanned murder among many other things. We have lost one of the most celebrated actresses the entertainment industry has ever seen here we have the Indian media making a farce out of it. As the news channels went live with the debates about the situation which may have caused her death, the media forgets that they are evaluating conjectures and not confirmation reports.

A plethora of celebrities from the Bollywood and film fraternity including top journalists took to Twitter to shame the certain media channels to use a death as an opportunity to up their TRP’s and for disrespecting a moment of grief.

What’s the difference between vultures & Indian TV channels when it comes to a death?

There are things that vultures would be ashamed to do.

But not our TV channels... — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) February 26, 2018

And not for the first time, Indian news channels are now forensic experts, doctors and sleuths based on zero hard info . We don't let people live in peace, we won't let them die either! #Sridevi — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 26, 2018

The only answer to these #Sridevi hideous hashtags on news tv tonight is one of our own : #NewsKiMaut. Forget a bathtub; a drain pipe will do for this gutter level rubbish. Ashamed to be affiliated with this. Relieved to not be on air in this present environment — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 26, 2018

Dear Indian news channels, show a little tact. Parasites. #Sridevi — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 26, 2018

It is very very sad the way certain news channels are treating the passing of a lady, a daughter, a wife and most importantly, a mother of 2 young girls.. agreed, she was an actor n the ppl want to know details, but this?? #sridevi ji sorry but they won’t let you even RIP — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) February 26, 2018

Dont know which is a bigger tragerdy. #sridevi passing away or the mad feeding frenzy of it by the media.. heart goes out to boney sahab i hope hes ok — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 26, 2018

#Sridevi was so much like #MichaelJackson. No childhood. Pressure to perform since a child. Always competing with own self. Extremely quiet and introverted but exploded while performing, like ‘that’ was their life and not the one outside — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 27, 2018

May they let you rest in peace.... pic.twitter.com/stoWljWkbf — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) February 26, 2018

I wonder after doing such reporting about a legend who lost her life..can these people sleep in peace? Ashamed to live in times where we have to see such a standard of reporting on reputed channels. #ShameOnYou ..let someone rest in peace — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 26, 2018

These same channels used to run just to get a glimpse or a small byte from her.. n now they come up with such reporting! Better retire guys U can’t go more disgraceful ur reporting is the biggest SADMA to ur viewers. #gorestinpeace — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 26, 2018

Was disgusted enough to not watch the news after seeing every channel stoop down so low. Clearly your purpose of gaining trps by these hideous tactics failed. — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) February 26, 2018

I wonder wht do these news channels achieve by having these debates everyday. . wht is their contribution to the topics at the end of each debate ... Debates on channels shld only be allowed if they cld do something good ...talk less and do more u useless minds — Nigaar Z. Khan (@NigaarZKhan) February 26, 2018

Dear News Channels, please allow Srideviji's soul to rest in peace. Please allow her family, friends & fans to grieve in peace. Imagine if it was your family member! Would you like a dissection like this about your loved one?Please have a modicum of respect for one who has passed — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 26, 2018

These fucking News channels should be BAAAAAAAAAAAAAN sm1's loss is sm1's TRP ... — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) February 27, 2018

No ! Don’t blame the news channels ! .. let’s pls just check our own self and our conduct in order instead of shifting blame ! I’ve read some nasty comments from people sitting n typing shit out of nothing but boredom ! Pls have respect PLEASE!! https://t.co/ro4HGg4xou — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) February 27, 2018

Dear insipid wannabe Sherlocks kindly have some patience and show a bit of sensitivity towards the grieving tragedy struck family . Apna kaam bhi kar lo for a change , don’t let all your education go waste by foolishly making presumptions jab pata Kutch hai nahi. #Sri — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) February 27, 2018

