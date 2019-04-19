News

Nick Jonas completes shoot for Jumanji sequel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2019 04:01 PM

Actor–singer Nick Jonas has wrapped up shooting for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

‘That's a wrap! On another amazing ‘Jumanji’ adventure. Can't wait for you all to see this movie later this year,’ Nick tweeted.

The previous part of the film featured Nick along with actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a sequel to the 1995 hit Jumanji, starring Robin Williams.

Nick, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, has been concentrating on his acting as well as singing career. He recently launched new songs, Sucker and Cool, with his brothers.

Priyanka and he are also a part of the Met Gala Host Committee, which includes such names as Lena Waithe, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez.

