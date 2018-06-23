Nick makes it official with Priyanka, Emma spotted kissing, Selena heartbroken, Spider-Man's spin-off and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Love is in the air apparently in Hollywood! Right from Nick’s post for Priyanka to Gigi Hadid’s comment for beau Zayn, while Selena’s concern and support for Sarah Hyland. There’s love and love and we are loving it. With another day, TellyChakkar brings you the best of updates from LA.

Nick’s “love emoji” to Priyanka

At last it is official! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra strolled at their dinner date last night. The duo ended all the speculations surfing around their rumoured relationship. The love birds just can’t get enough of each other. Well recently, Nick posted a super cute story on Instagram that finally gave us the confirmation of their alleged affair. The Insta story featured Priyanka in her jovial best, dancing what seemed to be the balcony of her house. The caption read “Her” along love in the eyes emoji.

If you haven’t seen it yet, then have a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez to debut in Hollywood

The lady from Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to make her debut in Definition of Fear. Recently the trailer of the film was released.

Gigi Hadid says “Hey Gorgeous”

Love is in the air in between fashion model Gigi Hadid and heartthrob Zyan Malik. Recently the singer posted a monochromatic picture on his Instagram profile where Gigi left a comment stating “hey gorg”. Well, couldn’t agree with Gigi more!

Cynthia Nixon’s tribute to her transgender son

The Sex and the City celebrity Cynthia Nixon celebrated her transgender son Samuel. She posted a picture with her son on his convocation ceremony. She posted by saying “I am proud of my son Samuel Joseph Moses who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayofAction. #TDOA,”

Selena Gomez “Heartbroken” over Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland who is lately undergoing health issues landed herself in the hospital. In 2012 she went under a life saving kidney transplant. Selena Gomez faced the same problem a couple of years back. Selena, on supporting Sarah, said she feels heartbroken over Sarah’s health issues. She feels when the body starts failing and she can absolutely relate to her. “Selena feels heartbroken over Sarah’s health struggles. Selena knows exactly what it feels like when your body starts failing and how sad and scary that can feel, she can relate,’ a source confides.

Taylor Swift teams up with Niall Horan

Taylor Swift has recently surprised her London fans with 28-year-old singer Niall Horan. Taylor who is currently on her Europe tour performed with Niall at Wembley Stadium on Friday. Taylor posted a picture on her Instagram profile which features her doing a sound check and sharing the stage with Niall.

Anderson gets in sculpting mode for 'Isle of Dogs'

Director Wes Anderson says he created 500 clay dog puppets to bring a touch of reality to his film Isle of Dogs.

"We wanted to put on screen dogs that look somewhat familiar to us but have heightened qualities beyond reality," Anderson said in a statement.

Anderson, who has written and produced the film as well, began sculpting clay dog puppets based on his observations and analysis. He worked closely with Andy Gent, the head of the puppets department. Instead of simply sketching ideas, they used clay to sculpt sample dogs.

With more than 70 artists on the puppet team, a total of 1,000 clay puppets were created out of which 500 puppets were humans and 500 were dogs.

"Finding that balance of dog anatomy versus what was more of a caricature that was not preconceived. You sort of had to try it and see. Then try again and adjust. It's a certain kind of animation because it's with a puppet like these dogs there are muscles all throughout the face. And it takes a lot of experience to know how to really bring a face to life in that way," he added.

(Story by IANS)

Jimmy Fallon launches first-ever 'Tonight Show' book club

To kick off what he calls the "summer of reading", late-night host Jimmy Fallon announced a contest for viewers to select their summer read.

On Friday, Fallon announced that he was launching "The Tonight Show's" first ever-book club, dubbed the "Tonight Show Summer Reads", reports people.com.

"Summer's here and I don't really have books to read. I don't have a good summer book to read," Fallon said, following his opening monologue.

"But I want to be there. I want to be walking around with that book that everyone's got, like 'Oh you?' Yeah, me," the late-night host joked.

Being that he hasn't seen a "book club since Oprah", Fallon revealed five books in the running to be the club's first pick.

The late-night host requested that audience members vote on which book they would like to read with him during his July vacation.

(Story by IANS)

XXXTentacoin’s girlfriend pregnant

The late rapper XXXTentacoin who was murdered last Monday while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Florida was preparing to become a father. The rapper’s mother Cleopatra Bernard shared the news on her Instagram profile last Thursday revealing a picture of the sonogram. She posted this picture quoting “He left us a final gift”.

Spider-Man's 'Silk,' a Korean-American Superhero, gets her own movie

A movie is in the works based on the Marvel comic "Silk," which centers on Korean-American superheroine Cindy Moon.

Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are developing the film based on a character that first appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man #1" in 2014 - created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos, reports variety.com.

She's part of the basic Peter Parker storyline about a demonstration on the use of radioactive rays at a science exhibit gone wrong. A spider is exposed to large amounts of radiation and bites Parker - giving him the power to become Spider-Man.

Moon, a student in Parker's class, is also bitten by the radioactive spider around the same time and gains the ability to move at incredible speed, shoot webs out of her fingertips, and possess an advanced Spider-Sense (known as Silk Sense).

Tiffany Espensen played the character in last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which Pascal produced with Marvel topper Kevin Feige.

Sony had no comment about the project, which is in the early stages of development.

Joe Jackson hospitalized, in final stages of terminal cancer

Joe Jackson, father of Michael, Janet and the performing family, and architect of The Jackson 5, is in the final stages of terminal cancer, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety.com.

Family members, including his wife Katherine, are said to have visited him in the hospital this week, reports the website.

Jackson, 89, has suffered from a variety of ailments in recent years, including dementia, strokes, and at least one heart attack, according to reports. He was injured in a car accident a year ago.

Emma Watson, Chord Overstreet spotted kissing passionately

Actress Emma Watson and Glee star Chord Overstreet were spotted kissing passionately just weeks after breaking up.

The two were spotted kissing on Tuesday, three weeks after people.com confirmed they had split in May after dating for several months.

Watson, 28, leaned in for several kisses as 29-year-old Overstreet, who was dressed in a sleeveless black tank top and color coordinated sunglasses, had his arm around her during the PDA-filled outing.

At the time of the breakup, a source told that their relationship "was never going to be a long-term thing."

