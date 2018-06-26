Nicki’s wardrobe malfunction, Naill to take a break, Dakota-Chris’s PDA, Marvel introduces LGBT characters and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: The loyal fans of Dakota Johnson would be happy since the lady was found romancing her beau Chris Martin in a public place. Meanwhile, Marvel cinema has introduced LGBT characters and along with this, there are lots of happy news for you. TellyChakkar brings on platter updates from Hollywood.

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's PDA moment

Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay front man Chris Martin were spotted making a rare public display of affection here.

Martin was seen with Johnson as they were walking the actress' dog Zeppelin around her Malibu neighbourhood on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The Fifty Shades star reached across Martin's back so they could hold hands during their stroll around the enclave.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson was dressed down in a blue plaid top with distressed denim cuffed at the bottom.

Martin wore a grey sweater with dark pants, a blue trucker hat and sporty red and black trainers.

LGBTQ characters to be introduced to Marvel universe

Two LGBTQ characters will be featured in future Marvel Studios films, the studio president Kevin Feige has said.

This comes about eight months after actress Tessa Thompson told fans that her "Thor: Ragnarok character" Valkyrie is bisexual. Feige spoke on introducing LGBTQ character in an interview with The Playlist, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Asked when we are getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, character in the (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Feige responded, "Yes ... yeah, that's the answer ... both (characters) you've seen and ones you haven't seen."

Last October, Thompson responded to a Twitter thread speculating on the sexuality of the character after a male user called the character a "typical sexless marvel tomboy...oh but with wisecracks".

Thompson said, "She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play."

Last year, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn had said, "There are probably gay characters in the Marvel universe, we just don't know who they are yet."

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is a sequel to two movies: Kevin Feige

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and the Wasp will take the story of the franchise forward and continue the plot of Captain America: Civil War as well, says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

"It is really a sequel to two movies. It's a follow-up to Ant-Man, while also showing the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War," said Feige in a statement.

"For me, there is a tremendous amount of excitement when you are able to tell stories like this and combine characters from their origin movies and then layer in their appearances from other movies. Because of this strategy, Ant-Man post-‘Civil War' has now been exposed to a much bigger audience," he added.

The film also features Michael Pena and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Jessica Alba solves problem of creased concealer

Make-up artist Daniel Martin says actress Jessica Alba introduced him to a product that solves the problem of creased concealer with one step.

"So I'm going to show you this trick that Jessica Alba taught me," he revealed to InStyle during a beauty tutorial.

"And sometimes if you put too much concealer on it, it gets a bit creepy (or) it looks too heavy—what she does is she takes the Magic Balm and diffuses it."

The beauty pro is referring to Honest Beauty's all-purpose beauty ointment, Magic Balm, reports eonline.com.

Made from sunflower oil, olive oil, coconut oil and other natural ingredients, the website states that $18 product can be used on the cheekbones (as a natural highlighter), cuticles, lips and anywhere else you have dryness.

He continued, "So what it does is it kinda breaks the pigment down a bit and just really makes the emollient work its magic, so it looks like skin...And then you're gonna see that it just really brightens up that area and breaks down any kind of 'cakeyness' from the concealer or foundation that you've done."

Selena Gomez makes fan’s dream come true

Cute, bubbly and sweet defines Selena Gomez. The famous “wolves” singer along with few other stars had spent their evening at the children hospital of Orange County's 17th annual Oncology prom. Selena wore a pretty polka dot dress looking pretty as always posed for pictures with the cancer patients and even cracked jokes with them.

Niall Horan plans a break from limelight

One Direction star Niall Horan says he wants to take a break from limelight until he has some good tunes.

He plans to go on a break after his Flicker World Tour. He will finish the tour in three months then take time off before starting work on his second solo record, reports thesun.ie.

He said, "Having the band there is great so in the sound checks we will jam out something and see what happens. Nothing has really come yet. When I'm on tour I get into such a routine. And when you're writing songs I feel like that needs to be 100 per cent your focus.”

"So I'm going to take a couple of months off after the tour, which finishes in September. Then I'll just write until I've got good tunes. I'm not coming back until I do."

The singer says slower songs come "more naturally for me".

"I would like to create a bit more of the up-tempo stuff and try to cement my sound. That's something to work on."

Nicki Minaj’s suffered from Wardrobe Malfunction at an Award Show

Nicki Minaj has always been the talk of the news on her explicit dressing sense weather during a concert performance or any award shows. But this time she suffered an unusual wardrobe malfunction during the performance in “Bet Awards”

Demi Lovato reveals new 'Free' tattoo

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has added new body ink to her collection and it could have special meaning to her sobriety journey.

The singer, 25, debuted a tattoo on her right pinky finger that read "Free" in cursive. "Jun. 22, 2018," Lovato captioned the photo on Instagram story on Monday, presumably revealing the date she got the tattoo, reports people.com.

In a show of solidarity, Lovato's team, including her manager, assistant and security, also got "Free" tattooed on their pinkies. "The team that tats together stays together," Lovato captioned a group photo of their fingers.

"That moment when you realize you're living your dream with the people you love #free," Lauren Einbinder of management team Philymack shared on Instagram.

"Everyone deserves to speak their truth! Love is accepting someone for who they are and for who they are not! #free #Spirits," hairstylist César Ramirêz posted on Instagram.

Lovato's tattoo reveal comes four days after she announced her relapse.

On 21 June, the pop star released the new single, "Sober," in which she reveals she broke her sobriety.

Cardi B wants battery-powered car for child

Rapper Cardi B, who is in her final month of pregnancy, reportedly wants a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga for her unborn child.

Sources close to the rapper told tmz.com that she has been asking for a few more big-ticket items for her daughter, including a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga, so her girl can eventually ride in style like her mother.

The mini children's version of the luxury vehicle goes for $700 which is a change compared to the $2,799 bassinet Cardi's requesting, to be completely covered in gold leaf for an extra $839.

Sources said Cardi added a BEABA Babycook set for making baby food, as well. That's worth $200.

Cardi's baby shower took place in Atlanta this weekend.

Claflin feels fate introduced him to Laura Haddock

Actor Sam Claflin thinks fate brought him together with his wife Laura Haddock.

The 31-year-old actor met his wife when he was auditioning for a role in the 2011 drama My Week with Marilyn. They have a son and a daughter together.

During an appearance on the TV show This Morning, he recalled their first meeting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It was an audition...I'll still never forgive Eddie Redmayne for stealing the part. But I did meet my wife, so I can't complain," said Claflin.

"It was for the film My Week with Marilyn and it was like my fourth recall, I was always reading with the same girl, same girl ... and this one time, this one particular recall, my now-wife was sat there. Beautiful. I mean, honestly, Hollywood ... stunning."

Despite not knowing her name, Claflin immediately fell in love with Haddock, who has starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

"I, in that moment, knew that I wanted to marry her and I called my agent and told him, 'That's the woman I'm going to marry'. He said, 'No, how did the audition go?' I was like, 'No no, you don't understand. This is fate'. I didn't even remember her name at the time. I do now."