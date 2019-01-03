News

Nine years of Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter; fans reminisce about his journey

03 Jan 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. His fandom is not limited to India. Fans have gone to great lengths to prove their affection for the Swades star.

The actor has received female attention irrespective of where he is. SRK is quite shy and gushes when female fans walk up to him and tell him how much they love him. If SRK's fan communities online are anything to go by, then the actor today successfully completed nine years since he joined micro-blogging site Twitter.

SRK’s first ever post on Twitter was dedicated to his close friend Karan Johar, and if it weren’t for Karan Johar, the actor would probably have not popped up on our timelines and not brightened up our lives with his characters and humour.

Shah Rukh, who is one of the most followed actors on Twitter with 37.1 million followers, often gives a sneak peek into his lives by sharing pictures from his movie sets or of his family and kids.

