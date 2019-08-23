Nitesh Tiwari speaks about Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured project

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are two popular names in B-town. Both the actors have carved a niche for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective films. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the duo on big screen.



There were rumours that the stars might feature in the adaptation for Ramayana. However, as the fans were awaiting an official confirmation, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari spoke about it, without clearing the air regarding the same. He said that right now he isn't thinking about the cast just yet and that the team is currently looking at getting it right on the papers. According to Pinkvilla, on being asked further if he has approached anyone, he said that right now he isn't thinking about the cast just yet and that the team is currently looking at getting it right on the papers, in terms of execution, the thought process, and stuff like that. Everything else is for later.



