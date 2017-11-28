Nitish bans the release of Padmavati in Bihar

Hot Downloads

28 Nov 2017 04:51 PM
28 Nov 2017 04:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar ordered a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati in the state today (28 November).

The Chief Minister ordered concerned officials to ban the release after BJP MLA, Neeraj Kumar Bablu demanded it in a letter. The ban on Padmavati in Bihar would be in place "till controversy surrounding it gets over". 

Bablu belongs to upper caste Rajput, the community which has been protesting against the film over alleged "distortion of historical facts".

The ban by Bihar, ruled by a JD-U-BJP coalition, follows that by BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. 

Several groups, mainly Rajputs, have been demanding a ban on Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on 1 December, but it has been deferred.

(Source: IANS) 

