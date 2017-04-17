No complaints: Sushant on nepotism

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says that being an outsider, he does not have a problem with nepotism in Bollywood and that it can co-exist with constant encouragement of talent from outside the industry.

"I think nepotism can co-exist with the idea of encouraging new talent from outside of the film industry. I, being an outsider, got the opportunity and luxury of choices to choose the film that I wanted to do. So I have no complaints.

"But having said that, if new talents won't get a chance, and only the practice of nepotism continues, then the industry will collapse in some time," the actor told media at the trailer launch of his forthcoming film "Raabta" on Monday.

Sushant started his acting career with television, and gained popularity with the show "Pavitra Rishta". He later made his Bollywood debut with "Kai Po Che" in 2013.

His next "Raabta", opposite actress Kriti Sanon, will release on June 9.

(Source: IANS)