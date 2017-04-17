Hot Downloads

Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
The Stalwarts

The Stalwarts!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

TV hunks who look DAPPER in suit!

Shakti Arora
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

No complaints: Sushant on nepotism

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 05:02 PM
17 Apr 2017 05:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says that being an outsider, he does not have a problem with nepotism in Bollywood and that it can co-exist with constant encouragement of talent from outside the industry.

"I think nepotism can co-exist with the idea of encouraging new talent from outside of the film industry. I, being an outsider, got the opportunity and luxury of choices to choose the film that I wanted to do. So I have no complaints.

"But having said that, if new talents won't get a chance, and only the practice of nepotism continues, then the industry will collapse in some time," the actor told media at the trailer launch of his forthcoming film "Raabta" on Monday.

Sushant started his acting career with television, and gained popularity with the show "Pavitra Rishta". He later made his Bollywood debut with "Kai Po Che" in 2013.

His next "Raabta", opposite actress Kriti Sanon, will release on June 9.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sushant Singh Rajput, Pavitra Rishta, Kai Po Che, Kriti Sanon, Raabta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top