No distortion of history in 'Padmavati': Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Padmavati", says she is "deeply saddened and disheartened" by the attack on the ace director on the films set. She feels that there is no distortion of history in "Padmavati".



Activists of a Rajput organisation, Shree Rajput Karni Sena, attacked Bhansali on the sets of the film in Jaipur on Friday. Activists slapped him and tore up his shirt.



"In a state of shock! Deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events! As Padmavati, I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history. ‘Padmavati'," Deepika posted on Twitter on Saturday.



"Our only endeavour is and has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous and powerful woman in the purest form there is," she added.



The protesters also misbehaved with the crew and criticised the famed director for "distorting" history. Bhansali was shooting some scenes of "Padmavati" in Jaigarh Fort when the attack was reported, the police said.



Apart from Deepika, the film also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

(Source: IANS)