No surname change for Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone gleefully sunk her teeth into the feisty role of queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018). Her performance, as well as the film, earned a lot of praise and ruled the box office. She signed on a new film (Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal) only towards the end of 2018.

Ever since her wedding with Ranveer Singh, there was a lot of buzz about her changing her surname. She had also jokingly said in an interview that Ranveer will alter his surname.

Recently, Deepika said that she has not even had such a conversation with Ranveer and that they both have really worked hard to make their identity, so neither would be changing their surname.