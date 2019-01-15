News

No surname change for Deepika Padukone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone gleefully sunk her teeth into the feisty role of queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018). Her performance, as well as the film, earned a lot of praise and ruled the box office. She signed on a new film (Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal) only towards the end of 2018.

Ever since her wedding with Ranveer Singh, there was a lot of buzz about her changing her surname. She had also jokingly said in an interview that Ranveer will alter his surname.

Recently, Deepika said that she has not even had such a conversation with Ranveer and that they both have really worked hard to make their identity, so neither would be changing their surname.

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Laxmi Agarwal, Ranveer Singh, buzz, wedding, TellyChakkar, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
15 Jan 2019 08:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Niti Taylor excited to be a part of Star Plus' show
Niti Taylor excited to be a part of Star Plus... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
15 Jan 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jasmin Bhasin talks about her struggle in the industry
Jasmin Bhasin talks about her struggle in the... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days